Dienstag, 07.09.2021
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
1,2821,30222:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2021 | 22:41
Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Hold Virtual Event Celebrating the Best of Aerospace Innovation on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier is pleased to invite members of the international community to a special virtual event premiering at 11:00 am (EDT) on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The momentous virtual gathering will celebrate the best of aerospace innovation and Bombardier's best-selling business jets.

All those wishing to join the exclusive online event may register here.

About Bombardier
Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of more than 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.comor follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.
Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft websitefor more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier is a registered trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its affiliates.

For Information
Marie-Andrée Charron
Bombardier
marie-andree.charron@aero.bombardier.com
+1-514-855-5001 ext. 26493


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
