Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2021) - Sahara Energy Ltd. (TSXV: SAH) ("Sahara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 25, 2021, February 23, 2021, August 26, 2021, August 30, 2021, and August 31, 2021, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has published its Final Exchange Bulletin in connection with the Company's proposed "Change of Business" transaction (within the meaning of Exchange Policy 5.2).

Trading in the common shares of the Company is expected to commence at market open on September 9, 2021. Upon resumption of trading, the Company will be listed on the Exchange as a Tier 2 "investment issuer". The Company's name and ticker symbol, "SAH", will remain the same.

Sahara Energy Ltd.

Fiona Wang, Vice President

(571) 355-1488

fiona.w@gccapholdings.com

