

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of overall bank lending in Japan was up 0.6 percent on year in August, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday - coming in at 576.848 billion yen.



That follows the downwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in July (originally 1.0 percent).



Excluding trusts, bank lending was up 0.3 percent on year at 500.589 billion yen. Lending from trusts gained 2.3 percent to 76.259 billion yen.



Lending from foreign banks climbed an annual 2.5 percent to 3.383 billion yen, slowing from 7.5 percent in the previous month.



