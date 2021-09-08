25-Year IT and Technology Industry Veteran Hails from EPAM and Cognizant

New Role Accelerates Quantori's Growth Strategy, Reinforces Commitment to the EU Region

Quantori, a leading global provider of end-to-end software engineering, scientific informatics, data sciences and digital transformation services for life science and healthcare companies, today announced the appointment of Solman Rahman to Executive Vice President, Europe to support Quantori's aggressive growth strategy and strengthen its market position as a premier global services provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005840/en/

Solman Rahman, Executive Vice President, Europe, Quantori (Photo: Business Wire)

"Solman's wealth of experience in building and scaling business operations for leading technology consulting and digital platform engineering companies serving the European life science and healthcare markets makes him uniquely positioned to lead Quantori's expansion in this key region," said Richard Golob, CEO, Quantori. "Europe continues to be a powerhouse of world-class life science and biopharma industry innovation. We look forward to working with Solman in developing strategic client relationships to help biopharma and life science companies deliver critical technology programs and data management imperatives to accelerate development of novel therapeutics."

As Quantori's Executive Vice President for Europe, Solman will be responsible for developing key partnerships within the EU region's ecosystem of pharma and healthcare companies, in addition to ensuring delivery of superior services and providing leading technology capabilities to Quantori's clients. Solman joins Quantori from EPAM Systems where he led the Northern Europe business and where he previously worked with Quantori leadership, including Richard Golob, who led EPAM's Global Life Sciences Business into the fastest growing unit at EPAM, in addition to Dr. Yuriy Gankin, Quantori's Chief Scientific Officer, and Vitaliy Aronov, Quantori's Chief Technology Officer.

"I am thrilled to be rejoining such a brilliant executive team at a very exciting time in Quantori's growth and development, especially as the European biopharma industry is scaling the use of digital technologies to enable the provision of precision medicines and personalized healthcare," said Solman. "A major challenge in working with IT outsourcing companies is that they have a limited understanding of the life sciences and healthcare industries. One of Quantori's key differentiators is its extensive domain knowledge underpinned by true scientific depth. This unique combination enables us to add considerable value from the outset and speed-to-market horsepower to the critical focus of today's biopharma companies to accelerate the translation of their research and data insights into a pipeline of new medicines."

Prior to leading EPAM's Northern European business, Solman worked at Cognizant in several roles, including serving as Head of Strategic Engagements and Industry Practice leadership. Solman began his career as an analyst at Cowen Inc. in the Technology Investment Banking Group, undertaking equity research in the biopharma and high-tech sectors. He currently serves as a board advisor to Conversationly, a digital agency leveraging messaging, automation and AI technologies to promote conversational commerce. He holds MSc and BSc degrees in Economics Management and Econometrics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

"We are thrilled to welcome Solman onboard, and he will be instrumental in our efforts to expand operations in Europe to help biopharma leaders bring novel and life-saving therapies to market through the powerful partnership of digital IT and R&D informatics," said Yuriy Gankin, PhD, Quantori's Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer.

About Quantori

Quantori is transforming life sciences and healthcare through the power of digital IT. Quantori develops end-to-end software engineering, scientific informatics, and data science solutions that help biopharma companies accelerate every stage of drug discovery and development. Quantori combines data engineering and advanced analytics with deep scientific domain knowledge to enable life science and healthcare organizations to achieve their digital transformations with greater speed and agility. Learn more about Quantori at www.quantori.com and connect on social media @Twitter, @LinkedIn, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005840/en/

Contacts:

Heidi Creighton

heidi.creighton@quantori.com

Mobile/Text: 978-302-1198