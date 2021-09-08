Availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V.

PRICE OF THE OFFER:

EUR 17.10 per NHOA share

DURATION OF THE OFFER:

10 trading days

This press release relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. was prepared and issued by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28, I of the general regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF") (the "AMF General Regulation") (the "Press Release

Pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Code monétaire et financier and of Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision dated September 7, 2021, delivered visa No. 21-384 on the offer document prepared by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. ("TCEH") relating to the simplified tender offer initiated by TCEH on the shares of NHOA (the "Offer

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF General Regulation, the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of TCEH, which supplements the offer document, has been filed with the AMF on September 7, 2021.

The information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of TCEH, as well as the offer document of TCEH, is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Taiwan Cement Corporation ("TCC") (www.taiwancement.com/en) and may be obtained free of charge from Société Générale, GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG, 75886 Paris Cedex 18, France.

