- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson Q1 EBIT SEK 147 million vs. estimate SEK 141 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 103 million vs. estimate SEK 97 million
- • Q1 sales SEK 2,056 million vs. estimate SEK 2,028 million
- • Sales in August increased by 3% to SEK 711 million; an organic increase of 3% and an increase of 3% in comparable units
- • Online sales in August increased by 22% to SEK 58 million
- • Says saw higher average sales per customer, which has been decisive during a period of lower customer footfall in our physical stores
