- (PLX AI) - Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.
- • The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia
- • Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022
- • The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg, where Nordex will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm
- • We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders, Nordex says
