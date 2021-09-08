The Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California, which became operational in December 2020, has gone offline after overheating. The system features lithium-ion batteries from LG Energy Solution. Fire crews found scorched battery racks and melted wires.From pv magazine USA Less than a year after it went into service, the Moss Landing Energy Storage Facility in California was forced offline on Sept. 4 when an unspecified number of batteries overheated. Local fire crews were called around 8 p.m. to a reported structure fire, but no fire was found. News reports said that first responders instead ...

