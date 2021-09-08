Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil to arrange a virtual factory tour to Suzhou in its Capital Markets Day

Scanfil plc Press release 8 September 2021 at 9.00 am

Scanfil to arrange a virtual factory tour to Suzhou in its Capital Markets Day

Scanfil arranges the company's first Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, 14 September 2021 from 10.00 am until approximately 1.30 pm EEST. Scanfil is the first company in Finland to offer a virtual factory tour for investors.

The tour will take participants to the electronics and system integration factory in Suzhou, China. The factory is under expansion project planning which aims to double its production and warehouse space. The project started in August 2021.

"This is an excellent opportunity for investors to discover one of Scanfil's SMART technology programme flagship factories. When the corona crisis started, we kicked off a virtual factory tour for our customers and now we offer the same to investors", says Scanfil's CEO Petteri Jokitalo. "By doing this, we can protect people's health, save time and reduce environmental effects caused by travelling. We believe this way of working is here to stay"

The event will be arranged as a hybrid event both online and onsite. The live event venue will be Sanomatalo, Helsinki, Finland. The updated programme of the event will be available on Scanfil's website www.scanfil.com/cmd.

Please, click hereto register.

Scanfil in brief



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil's competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.



Typical Scanfil products are modules or integrated products for e.g. self-service application, automation systems, wireless connectivity modules, climate control systems, collection and shorting systems, analysers and weather solutions. Scanfil services are used by numerous international automation, safety, energy, cleantech, connectivity and health service providers, as well as companies operating in the field of urbanisation. Scanfil's network of factories consists of 10 production units in Europe, Asia and North America. Read more: www.scanfil.com

