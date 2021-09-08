DJ Halfords Group PLC: 20-Week Trading Update: Financial Year 2022

8 September 2021

Halfords Group plc

20-Week Trading Update: Financial Year 2022

A strong start to trading delivered within a challenging operating environment.

Strong growth in Motoring across retail stores, garages and vans.

Halfords Group plc ("Halfords" or the "Group"), the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces its trading performance for the 20-week period to 20 August 2021 ("the period").

Given the highly unusual sales patterns in the FY21 comparator period, our commentary below focusses on revenue growth on a two-year basis, comparing FY22 revenue to FY20. For completeness, the table below discloses total and LFL growth on both a one-year and two-year basis.

Overview

-- Total sales growth of +18.7% (+16.8% LFL) over two years, driven by:? Increased scale of our Autocentres business, taking significant share. - Growth in Retail Motoring, gaining share and benefitting from staycation trends. - Strong growth in Retail Cycling in the first half of the period.

-- Exceptional growth in our areas of strategic importance, with Service-Related Sales +78%, B2B sales +80%and Online +83%, all on a two year basis.

-- A strong trading performance, despite the well documented challenging operating environment.

-- Good cash generation in the period; balance sheet remains strong.

-- Continue to target full year profit before tax, post-IFRS 16 adjustments, of above GBP75m.

Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The first 20 weeks of FY22 delivered a strong trading performance against a hugely challenging backdrop. Our motoring business now represents 65% of our revenues and continues to go from strength to strength, driven by the increased scale of our Autocentres business, the ongoing demand for our Halfords Mobile Expert Vans, and by recent staycation trends. Although our cycling business is currently impacted by the considerable disruption in the global supply chain, as the UK's largest cycling retailer we are well positioned to adapt and to serve our customers, and we remain confident in the long-term outlook for the cycling market. The strength of our overall performance is a clear illustration of the relevance of our service-led strategy and gives us the confidence to continue with our investment plans. We remain positive on our prospects for FY22 and beyond."

Group financial summary 1-Year vs. FY21 2-Year vs. FY20 Total Growth LFL Growth Total Growth LFL Growth Halfords Group 10.5% 10.8% 18.7% 16.8% Retail 3.7% 7.6% 7.8% 17.1% Motoring 48.2% 52.1% 6.5% 11.2% Cycling -26.0% -22.8% 9.9% 24.2% Autocentres 43.8% 26.0% 86.2% 15.5%

-- Retail:? Total revenue growth of +7.8% and +17.1% LFL on a two-year basis. LFL sales were boosted by customertransfer from the planned store closures in FY21. - Motoring grew +6.5% and +11.2% LFL over two years, driven by share gains in key categories.Maintenance and 3B's (Blade, Bulbs and Batteries) grew strongly, up +4.3% and +6.9% respectively, whilstTouring products performed particularly well, up +53.3%, benefitting from staycation trends. - Cycling grew strongly, up +9.9% and 24.2% LFL vs FY20, with Electric mobility up +115%. The globalcycling supply chain continues to experience considerable capacity constraints, leading to low availability ofbikes throughout the period. Whilst Kids and Electric bikes have fared better, availability has been especiallylow in the Adult Mechanical category, contributing to materially lower growth rates towards the end of theperiod.

-- Autocentres:? Total revenue growth of +86.2% and +15.5% LFL on a two-year basis, driven by increased scale,improved utilisation, and our focus on B2B. - Our Halfords Mobile Expert Vans ("HME") grew strongly, up +61.7% on a one-year basis, demonstratingthe ongoing customer demand for this proposition. - The supply of technicians to both garages and HME was impacted by recruitment challenges andCovid-related absences, which had some impact on sales in the period.

-- Ongoing challenging operating environment including:? Factory production constraints and raw material inflation. - General freight disruption, capacity constraints and cost inflation. - Supply and recruitment challenges in respect of service technicians and HGV drivers.

Outlook

We expect many of the cycling supply chain issues referred to above to continue for some time albeit, as the UK's largest cycling retailer, we are well positioned to navigate these challenges. Conversely, we are targeting strong growth in our Services and B2B businesses, alongside an improved Retail Motoring performance. We plan to continue investing in the initiatives highlighted in our FY21 Preliminary results on 17 June 2021. These include an investment in Retail Motoring pricing, Project Fusion trials, which seek to deliver a seamless, convenient, and consistent experience to our customers across a town, our Motoring Loyalty scheme, and scaling our network of garages and vans. We continue to target a full year profit before tax of above GBP75m on a post IFRS-16 basis.

Notice of results

Our Interim results announcement is on 10 November 2021.

