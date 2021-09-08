DJ Mytilineos (MYTIL): The future is bright

Edison Investment Research Limited Mytilineos (MYTIL): The future is bright 08-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

London, UK, 8 September 2021

Mytilineos (MYTIL): The future is bright

Mytilineos has been investing heavily to benefit from the energy transition (as humanity seeks to limit global warming to c 1.5°C). We estimate earnings (EBITDA) derived from energy transition activities will increase from 25% in 2020 to 60% in 2025, which will help drive EPS growth of 16% pa over the period, with Mytilineos continuing to achieve superior returns (c 11% ROCE). In our bull case, we forecast EPS increases by 185% by 2025, implying a 23% CAGR in 2020-25e. Our scenario-based analysis suggests the risk-reward balance is heavily skewed to the upside.

Our per-share valuation of EUR24.0 (c 50% above the current share price) is based on a 10-year discounted cash flow (DCF) methodology, which better reflects Mytilineos's growth prospects under the energy transition. We cross-check with a SOTP peer valuation (c EUR24/share). In addition, we formulate a bear and bull case that indicates the risk-reward balance is heavily skewed to the upside (c 20%/+130%). Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings.

Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney.

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

James Magness +44 (0)20 3077 5756 industrials@edisongroup.com

Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1231853 08-Sep-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)