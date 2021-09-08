R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results -2

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results 08-Sep-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company")

HALF YEARLY REPORT 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Overview

-- Performance turned around and group returned to profit

-- Stronger CPO and CPKO prices holding firm

-- Direct impacts of Covid remain limited

Financial

-- Revenue up 41 per cent to USD87.7 million (2020: USD62.4 million), benefitting from higher average sellingprices, including premia for certified oil, for CPO and CPKO of, respectively, USD696 (2020: USD551) and USD1,029 (2020:USD625)

-- Cost of sales, excluding FFB purchases, increased 7 per cent to USD46.5 million (2020: USD43.5 million); costof FFB purchases increased in line with higher CPO prices and volume

-- EBITDA increased 147 per cent to USD27.7 million (2020: USD11.2 million)

-- New Indonesian banking arrangements for the group's principal operating subsidiary successfullyconcluded, with extended repayment period and reduced interest rate significantly improving group cash flow

-- Net indebtedness decreased by USD14.0 million to USD175.4 million (31 December 2020: USD189.4 million)

-- Further initiatives to improve financial resilience progressing

-- Payment of preference dividends resumed

Agricultural operations

-- FFB production increased to 361,167 tonnes (2020: 342,653 tonnes)

-- Third party FFB purchases increased to 114,924 tonnes (2020: 98,297 tonnes)

-- CPO extraction rates averaged 22.3 per cent (2020: 22.9 per cent)

Stone and coal interests

-- MoU signed by stone concession holding company ATP to supply andesite to a neighbouring coal company andnegotiations with quarrying contractor progressing

-- Coal contractor preparing to resume mining at IPA's concession and deliveries from neighbouring coalcompany to IPA's port facilities recently commenced

-- Group intends to recover coal loans and to withdraw from coal interests as soon as practicable

Sustainability

-- Recertification audits successfully completed and licences renewed pending conclusion of outstandingonsite audit work when travel restrictions permit

-- Pilot project underway with an international body to establish financing mechanism in support of localsmallholders with objective of improved traceability of the FFB supply chain

-- Gold certificate awarded by the Ministry of Manpower for the group's Covid prevention and controlprogramme

Outlook

-- More favourable trading environment and new banking arrangements in place afford opportunity tostrengthen the group's finances

-- With CPO and CPKO prices expected to remain at remunerative levels, the group looks forward to a periodof prosperity

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

For the six months ended 30 June 2021

6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 Results USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 87,667 62,356 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation* 27,670 11,242 Profit / (loss) before tax 7,648 (7,231) Loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (2,366) (7,881) Cash generated by operations** 29,187 29,809 Return per ordinary share Loss (US cents) (5.4) (17.9)

* See note 5

** See note 17

INTERIM MANAGEMENT REPORT

Results

The result for the first half of 2021 was a profit before tax of USD7.6 million. This compared with the loss of USD7.2 million reported for the first half of 2020 and confirmed a turnaround in the performance of the group.

The results benefitted from higher average selling prices as shown by the following table:

6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 Average selling prices per tonne*: USD USD USD CPO 696 551 579 CPKO 1,029 625 615

* Including premia for certified oil

With sales volumes also above 2020 levels, revenue of USD87.7 million showed a 41 per cent increase compared with the same period in 2020.

Earnings before interest, depreciation, amortisation and tax amounted to USD27.7 million (2020: USD11.2 million).

Specific components of the results

Cost of sales for the six months to 30 June 2021, with comparative figures for 2020, was made up as follows:

6 months 6 months Year to to 30 June to 30 June 31 December 2021 2020 2020 USD'm USD'm USD'm Purchase of external FFB* 15.7 10.4 23.1 Estate operating costs 31.2 28.4 59.4 Depreciation and amortisation 14.1 14.1 28.0 Stock movement at historic cost 1.2 1.0 (0.3) 62.2 53.9 110.2

* Purchase of external FFB in 2021 includes purchases of FFB from plantings that are being reallocated from group to plasma

The overall increase of USD8.3 million in cost of sales against the corresponding period in 2020 was principally the result of the higher volumes of FFB harvested and processed during the period and an increase in the cost of external FFB purchases. The latter arose from the adjustment of buying prices in line with the increased selling prices of CPO and CPKO and, to a limited extent, the reclassification as external FFB of the FFB harvested from areas that were previously treated as group areas and that have been reclassified as plasma from the start of 2021.

Administrative expenses amounted to USD8.4 million against USD6.2 million in 2020, the increase reflecting the timing of certain employee expenses which in 2020 were accrued in the second half of the year rather than being accrued evenly over the course of the year as in 2021. For the full year 2021, administrative expenses are expected to be in line with 2020.

Finance costs for the half year amounted, before capitalisation, to USD6.2 million against USD4.6 million in 2020. The increase was wholly attributable to the reduced contribution from foreign exchange profits which amounted to USD3.2 million against USD5.7 million.

The tax charge for the period was USD4.6 million against USD0.8 million in 2020. USD1.0 million of the 2021 charge relates to tax paid by one of the Indonesian subsidiaries in respect of a prior year and USD2.5 million represents a release of a deferred tax asset as losses of previous years are utilised to offset current year profits.

Dividends

As anticipated in the company's 2020 annual report, the fixed semi-annual dividend on the company's preference shares that fell due on 30 June 2021 was duly paid.

The cumulative arrears of preference dividend currently amount to 18p per share and the directors intend that 1p per share of this should be paid on 31 December 2021 together with the semi-annual preference dividend arising on that date. The directors recognise the importance of eliminating the arrears of the preference dividend and will aim progressively to reduce such arrears as rapidly as the performance of the group permits.

While the dividends on the preference shares are more than six months in arrears, the company is not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares.

Agricultural operations

Key agricultural statistics were as follows:

6 months to 6 months to 30 June 30 June 2021 2020 FFB?harvested (tonnes)* Group 361,167 342,653 Third party 114,924 98,297 Total 476,091 440,950 Production (tonnes) Total FFB processed 464,045 430,293 FFB sold 8,121 11,773 CPO 103,299 98,651 Palm kernels 21,905 21,443 CPKO 8,310 6,912 Extraction rates (percentage) CPO 22.3 22.9 Palm kernel 4.7 5.0 CPKO 38.6 39.8 Rainfall (mm) Average across the estates 1,785 1,543

* Group harvested FFB for both periods excludes crops from plantings that are being reallocated from group to plasma

Despite high average rainfall and the Ramadan holiday period falling in the first half of 2021, production in the first half was at good levels, with the typical year end peak crop period of 2020 extending into the early months of the year. Group FFB increased by 5 per cent compared with the previously reported crop for 2020, notwithstanding the exclusion of crops from former group areas that are being reallocated to plasma and which, accordingly, are now treated as third party FFB.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Half yearly results -2-

Whilst the group has been fortunate in having suffered only limited disruption as a result of Covid, Covid related travel restrictions within Indonesia have made the recruitment of new harvesters more difficult. As a result, the group's harvesters have been under pressure to complete all necessary harvesting and there has been some slippage in the collection of loose fruit, as a consequence of which extraction rates have been lower than the group would like. Close attention to harvesting standards, backed by a range of measures including realignment of incentives to encourage loose fruit recovery, has produced some improvement but extraction rates remain a key area of focus.

The continuing repair and modification works in the mills generally proceeded satisfactorily during the period under review. Perdana oil mill ("POM") suffered a setback at the end of June when a fire occurred in one of its two boilers. Fortunately, the imminent completion of the Satria oil mill ("SOM") expansion project should mean that the group retains sufficient capacity to process all expected crops while the damaged Perdana boiler remains out of commission. It is expected that the costs of reinstating the damaged boiler will be largely covered by insurance.

In line with its previously stated intentions, the group has recently commenced work on replanting one of the oldest mature areas of some 80 hectares dating from 1994. Bunding and resupplying certain areas prone to flooding is continuing.

Agricultural selling prices

CPO prices remained firm throughout the six months to 30 June 2021, supported by the favourable demand-supply balance for vegetable oils generally and, in particular, for CPO where stocks have been depleted by lower production in Malaysia. Opening the year at USD1,050 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, prices traded in the range USD950 to USD1,295 per tonne in the six months to 30 June 2021 and currently stand at USD1,200 per tonne. The Indonesian government has maintained export duty and levy at relatively high levels, albeit that a recent revision of the scale of export levy has resulted in some reduction in the overall level of export charges.

The average selling price for the group's CPO for the six months to the end of June 2021, including premia for certified oil, net of export duty and levy, was USD696 per tonne (2020: USD551 per tonne). The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was USD1,029 per tonne (2020: USD625 per tonne).

If Covid issues abate, prices could start to ease towards the end of the year and into 2022, although reduced fertiliser applications by smaller producers in response to previously weak CPO prices, labour shortages in Malaysia, as well as limited new plantings are likely to support solid price levels.

Stone and coal interests

As previously reported, the stone concession holding company, PT Aragon Tambang Pratama ("ATP"), has signed a memorandum of understanding with a neighbouring coal company for the supply of andesite for a new road planned to be built by that company running in part through the group's estates. Following on from that, ATP has recently agreed an easement to permit evacuation of stone from the concession. With this easement in place, negotiations are being progressed with a potential contractor for quarrying the stone on a basis whereby the contractor would conduct the quarrying operations and fund capital expenditure required to commence operations in exchange for a participation in profits from the concession.

Good progress has been made by PT Indo Pancadasa Agrotama ("IPA") in preparing for resumed mining of its coal concession. Land compensation with affected local individuals has been settled and IPA has concluded an agreement with a coal company that holds a concession adjacent to IPA to evacuate IPA coal utilising a road running through the adjacent concession. This will avoid the costs and delays that would be entailed were IPA to build its own evacuation road. A work plan has been agreed with IPA's appointed contractor (with whom a funding and profit sharing agreement is already in place) and overburden removal is expected to start shortly with coal recovery beginning in the final quarter of 2021.

IPA is also seeking to generate revenue from its port on the Mahakam river by encouraging neighbouring coal companies to utilise the port facilities in exchange for a fee per tonne of coal shipped. One such arrangement has already been agreed and deliveries have now commenced. Two other such arrangements are under discussion.

Sustainability

Certification and recertification audits for the ISCC, RSPO, and ISPO schemes in 2021 have been affected to some degree by ongoing travel restrictions due to the Covid pandemic. Completed audits were conducted remotely while some onsite field audits are still to be carried out later in 2021 (such as for the RSPO Principles and Criteria ("P&C") certification). All licences have been renewed or extended, pending onsite audits where applicable.

Certificates for each of the group's three mills and the bulking station were renewed and remain valid until March 2022.

The RSPO recertification audit for POM and its supply base as well as the annual surveillance audit for Cakra oil mill ("COM") and its supply base (in accordance with P&C certification) were conducted partly remotely, resulting in the PalmTrace licences for POM and COM being temporarily extended until later in 2021 pending completion of the onsite audit work. The recertification audit (in accordance with SCCS certification) for the kernel crushing plant ("KCP") at COM was completed remotely and the certificate has been renewed until July 2026 subject to annual surveillance audits commencing in May 2022. The PalmTrace licence for the Cakra KCP has been renewed until July 2022.

The group is continuing to work with RSPO to resolve compensation liabilities and remedial action in relation to minor historic errors in the application of RSPO criteria affecting two small areas of SYB, 959 hectares at CDM, land clearing at two plasma cooperatives and the establishment of riparian reserves along rivers in Berkat and Damai. Once the SYB position is resolved, SOM can be audited to secure recertification and Tepian Estate will be able to be reinstated within the POM certificated supply base. Compensation liabilities agreed will be payable over several years and should not exceed USD50,000 per annum.

The annual renewal under ISO 14001, the international standard for effective environmental systems, for the REA Kaltim and SYB estates and mills and the bulking station was successfully completed in the first quarter of 2021.

The group is in discussion with an international funding body to establish a financing mechanism that would enable smallholder farmers to access funds for intensifying their oil palm yields and developing alternative revenue streams. The objective is to reduce pressure on the remaining forest areas outside the group's concession areas as well as to improve the traceability of the FFB supply chain. A pilot project is being set up to demonstrate the effectiveness of this approach and 150 local smallholders in two local villages have currently received training in best management practices for oil palm to help improve yields and FFB quality. It is intended that this training will be rolled out to other local villages.

Plans to develop a network of trained community groups to promote fire prevention and upgrade firefighting capabilities in eight local villages have been hindered by the ongoing Covid restrictions, but it remains the intention to expand this project to include additional villages in 2022.

During 2021 further links have been established with waste and recycling schemes in local communities to improve the efficiency and increase the capacity of recycling centres. Under a programme sponsored by the regional Environment and Forestry Service, waste and recycling centres have already been established in the housing areas for each of the group's estates and mills whereby households receive financial compensation based on the volume of waste deposited and the group benefits from the reduction in waste collected for landfill.

The conservation department has continued to supply seedlings of endemic forest fruit and timber tree species to local communities and for restoration projects with 462 seedlings having been supplied since January 2021. The conservation department maintains a nursery with over 4,000 seedlings of local forest fruit and timber trees for restoration at various sites, including the regeneration of conservation reserves, and for the benefit of local communities and the group's employees.

The biodiversity team's programme of mapping the locations of all species within the group's conservation reserves has identified 192 species (mostly birds) so far in 2021 including 43 species of Critically Endangered, Endangered and Vulnerable species in a variety of habitats across the group's concession areas. Although workshops and programmes have been disrupted by the Covid pandemic, the conservation department has continued to promote conservation and environmental awareness amongst local communities as well as working with estate employees throughout the period. The conservation department has also regularly participated in joint patrols with government forestry department enforcement officers to monitor and record instances of illegal forest clearing and logging activities in areas surrounding the group's concession areas.

Financing

At 30 June 2021, the group continued to be financed by a combination of debt and equity (comprising ordinary and preference share capital). Total equity including non-controlling interests amounted to USD244.9 million (31 December 2020: USD245.8 million).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)