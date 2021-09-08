Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors, announced today that it has expanded its relationship with a top gaming-smartphone manufacturer, signing a software licensing agreement for two additional smartphone models to use its INNER BEAUTY AI Virtual Proximity Sensor. The smartphone manufacturer chose Elliptic Labs technology for its upcoming smartphone models due to the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor's proven performance and empowerment of clean, full-screen designs.

"We are pleased to see that current smartphone customers continue to value Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Proximity solution, expanding it into more smartphone models," said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. "Replacing hardware sensors with our AI Virtual Smart Sensors drives down costs and eliminates supply chain issues tied to the shortage of hardware components."

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, the company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. It filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October 2020.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

