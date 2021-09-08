

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, reported that its profit after tax for the 52 weeks ended 26 June 2021 rose to 128.9 million pounds or 62.9 pence per share from 87.7 million pounds or 42.9 pence per share in the previous year.



Profit before taxation was 157.8 million pounds up from 109.1 million pounds in the prior year.



Total revenue for the year increased by 26.3% to 1.34 billion pounds from 1.06 billion pounds last year.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2022, the company expects that profit before tax will be modestly ahead of the top of the range of analysts' expectations.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 23 pence per share. This takes the full year ordinary dividend to 35 pence per share. The company did not pay any dividends in respect of fiscal year 2020.



Additionally, the Board has announced a special dividend of 65 pence per share.



