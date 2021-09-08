EMnify doubles SIM sales, signs over 250 new customers, and welcomes industry leaders to advisory board in strong first half of 2021

- Cellular IoT connectivity provider reports strong revenue growth in the first half of 2021, marking an impressive rebound from the pandemic year

- With 15 percent increase in new hires in H1 2021, EMnify plans to further grow headcount in its German home market as well as North America in second half of 2021

BERLIN, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMnify, the leading cloud communications platform provider for IoT, delivered solid business results during the first half of the year with rapid growth driven by more than 250 new customers and an over 50 percent increase in active SIMs. In addition to expanding its operational focus, EMnify enhanced its product offerings with support for LTE-M, eSIM, and no-code workflows. The company also welcomed three new industry experts to its industry advisory board, bringing additional expert perspectives in finance, strategy, and operations to broaden its network and accelerate growth.

IoT connectivity pioneer broadens scope and expands team

The cellular IoT connectivity provider saw a solid increase in revenue in H1 2021, following an impressively resilient 2020. EMnify's positive start to the year included a 15-percent increase in new hires across all levels and saw the release of several key product enhancements, including:

The launch of multi-network LTE-M access in 44 countries, allowing IoT businesses to deploy LPWAN-enabled devices in global markets.

EMnify's new eSIM for evaluation, enabling immediate development with its API.

EMnify's integration with Zapier, making it the first wireless IoT vendor to bring no-code automation to cellular IoT management.

All updates support EMnify's vision to enable everyone to contribute to the connected world.

Successfully maintained high levels of customer satisfaction amidst further expansion plans

Active EMnify SIMs worldwide grew by 53 percent from January through July. The company doubled overall SIMs sold in H1 2021 versus H1 2020 - a testament to its resilience and strong pandemic rebound.

More than 250 new customers signed in H1 2021, and EMnify continued to maintain a high customer satisfaction score. More than 75 percent of Net Promoter Score (NPS) ratings in the first six months of the year were in the Promoter range (9 or 10) - underscoring EMnify's technical prowess as well as its commitment to customer-centric execution.

In response to growing demand in the North American market, EMnify has begun to establish a local presence in the region, beginning with key sales hires to drive revenue and expand local operations.

Industry-leading advisory expertise

The business is well-positioned for accelerated growth and will draw from its impressive pool of senior advisory talent to inform strategic decision-making. Michael Kunz, Sven Marlinghaus and Oliver Muhr - seasoned executives with impressive track records in their respective fields - now serve as trusted advisors to the EMnify leadership team.

As a senior advisor at Roland Berger within the procurement practice of operations, Sven T. Marlinghaus brings with him more than 20 years of consulting experience gained across the automotive, machinery and TMT sectors.

within the procurement practice of operations, brings with him more than 20 years of consulting experience gained across the automotive, machinery and TMT sectors. Oliver Muhr is an experienced CEO with an impressive track record in value creation for fast-paced SaaS start-ups in Europe , the U.S. and Asia . As CEO of Starmind, a global artificial intelligence SaaS startup, Muhr has tripled sales capacity while focusing on growth and operational excellence.

is an experienced CEO with an impressive track record in value creation for fast-paced SaaS start-ups in , the U.S. and . As CEO of Starmind, a global artificial intelligence SaaS startup, Muhr has tripled sales capacity while focusing on growth and operational excellence. Michael Kunz is a private equity (PE) industry luminary. The former PE leader led EY's PE practice for Germany , Austria , and Switzerland for many years, making it one of the market leaders in tax PE consulting. He has played a key role in shaping the German PE market on the advisory side.

"Following an unprecedented 2020 for many reasons, we are pleased to report a strong first half of 2021. Having successfully laid a robust foundation in the first six months of this year, and in line with growth ambitions, we expect to increase 2021 year-end revenue by more than 60 percent. We will continue to grow headcount in Germany, our crucial home market. We are simultaneously establishing a local presence in North America to meet the demands of a growing customer base in the region," said Frank Stoecker, CEO and co-founder, EMnify. "We were also privileged to welcome three new members to the esteemed group of industry leaders that sit on the EMnify advisory board. I am pleased to welcome Sven, Oliver and Michael to EMnify and am proud to have their combined expertise and experience onboard, as we embark on our next chapter."

ABOUT EMNIFY

EMnify is the leading cloud communication platform provider for IoT that enables businesses with high growth IoT products to scale across networks worldwide with a single API. EMnify is solely dedicated to IoT - unlike traditional CPaaS vendors. Its disruptive solution and customer-centric approach are made possible by a team of international experts that support thousands of companies in more than 70 countries. Founded in 2014by forward-thinking telecommunications experts Frank Stöcker, Martin Giess and Alexander Schebler, EMnify revolutionized the industry through its cloud-native service, enabling secure IoT connectivity globally - addressing one of the main issues regarding the IoT sector. To learn more about EMnify, please visit www.emnify.com.

