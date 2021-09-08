Neolith Group makes a strategic investment with Techsize, consolidating its leadership position in sintered stone industry for China

CASTELLÓN, Spain, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neolith, global leader in sintered stone industry, announces a major investment in China. With this operation, Neolith and its partner Techsize, will bring to life a new company fully dedicated to the Chinese domestic market. This operation will consolidate Neolith's leadership position in one of the largest domestic markets in the World.

Techsize has been collaborating with Neolith for many years, representing annually 175.9 million RMB (23 million euros) of domestic retail turnover*. With this investment, Neolith Group and Techsize will capitalize the business opportunity together with the 34 local distributors.

Currently Neolith's business in China is structured under 3 main pillars: Kitchen & Bath retailers, with presence in over 3,700 points of sale; top architectural and interior design projects developed with key construction companies in China; and furniture industry, an exponentially growing business. To complete a 360º experience through the multiple applications, the brand has 40 exclusive flagship stores in the main cities across the country.

"This alliance recognizes the excellent work done by Techsize and our local distributor partners during many years. The growth opportunity that Neolith has in China is huge, and this partnership will unleash our full potential creating value for all stakeholders," said José Luis Ramón, CEO of Neolith Group.

Leon Liang, CEO of Techsize said: "This new agreement with Neolith Group represents a unique business opportunity for Techsize and all our domestic distributors to maximize our growth potential, delivering the best-in-class product together with a leading brand".

*175.9 million RMB represents turnover in 2020.

About Neolith:

Founded in 2009, Neolith, the market-leading brand of Sintered Stone, is a revolutionary product category which has become a material of choice for architects, designers, specifiers and fabricators.

This pioneering material can be specified for the most demanding interior and exterior building projects. Combining high-definition detailed decoration with high-performance qualities, Neolith offers the triple reassurance of strength, beauty and longevity.

Website: https://www.neolith.com