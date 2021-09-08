KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.: Komo Plant Based Foods Begins High Growth Trajectory with Retail Expansion and Reorders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTC PINK:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), is pleased to announce that it is rapidly expanding its retail distribution network and has successfully added dozens of independent and specialty grocers to sell Komo plant based food products in the past 2 months.

Recent retail additions include Meinhardt's Fine Foods, Larry's Market, Stong's Market, Vegetarian Butcher, The Juice Truck, Nourish Market and Bean Around the World in Metro Vancouver. Komo's retail launch in April 2021 has shown strong consumer demand with many reorders from retailers, and one retailer submitting 10 reorders over the past 5 months.

Since its launch earlier this year, Komo's products have garnered over 75 five star reviews through its direct-to-consumer channel. Consumers mention delicious taste, wholesome ingredients and ease as reasons why they continue to buy Komo plant-based products. "Excellent. Tasty, healthy, easy to bake," says one review.

"Our goal has been to create a solid foundation of loyal consumers locally so we are poised for strong growth," says Komo Plant Based Foods CEO William White, "We have had a very positive response from retailers for local sales. Many of our retail locations are returning to us with consistent reorders as consumers enjoy our delicious plant-based comfort foods. Adding dozens of independent locations gives consumers convenient access to purchase our products while we work on the longer sales cycle of larger grocery chains. We are very excited about pursuing rapid growth this year."

Komo is now selling through several food distributors, including Dean's Specialty Food Distribution, and is represented by Cornerstone Marketing for Canadian Sales, with 6 agents focused on sales in the natural foods category. Komo expects to broaden distribution points by 20 new retail locations per month as it plans for expansion in the United States. It is currently in the process of increasing manufacturing capabilities to keep up with demand.

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its eCommerce website at www.komocomfortfoods.com and at local Farmers markets. A full list of retail locations can be found at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/contact-us and reviews from verified buyers are posted at https://komocomfortfoods.com/pages/reviews.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chick'n Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO

will@komoeats.com

1-866-969-0882

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Joshua Lavers: jlavers@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (212) 812-7680

www.renmarkfinancial.com

