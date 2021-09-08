

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment increased sharply in the second quarter, the statistical office Insee reported Wednesday.



Payroll employment increased sharply by 289,400 in the second quarter after rising 148,500 in the first quarter.



At the end of June 2021, payroll employment was 0.6 percent above its end of 2019 level. Employment in the private sector increased by 265,100 and that in the public services grew 24,300 in the second quarter.



In the first semester of 2021, temporary work increased again but at a more moderate pace of +0.2 percent or +1,200 in the first quarter and +2.4 percent or +17,900 in the second quarter.



