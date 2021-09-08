The "United Kingdom (UK) Skincare Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2025 Analyzing Product Categories and Segments, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging and Consumer Segmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2020. The hand care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025.

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of skincare products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Beiersdorf Ag are the leading companies in the UK skincare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK skincare sector.

The Country Profile report on the skincare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.

What else is contained?

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care, and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025

Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types."

Report Scope:

The per capita consumption and expenditure of skincare in the UK were higher than both the global and regional levels in 2020

The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2020

Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the UK skincare sector

Brands are growing at a higher CAGR than private labels in the UK skincare sector

Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 52.6% in the UK skincare sector, in 2020

"Older consumers" represent the largest subset of the skincare sector in the UK

Key Topics Covered:

Part 1: Market Environment

Value and Volume Share of the UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets

Growth Analysis of the UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market

PCC and PCE of the UK Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets

Part 2: Sector Deep Dive

The UK skincare Sector Snapshot

Market Size Analysis

Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers

Part 3: Category Deep Dive

Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category

Market Size Analysis Category: Body Care

Market Size Analysis Category: Depilatories

Market Size Analysis Category: Facial Care

Market Size Analysis Category: Hand Care

Market Size Analysis Category: Make up Remover

Part 4: Distribution Analysis

Channel Share Analysis

Part 5: Competitive Environment

Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares

Leading Companies (Mass, Premium and Derma) Value Shares

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies

Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category

Private Label Share Analysis by Category

Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products

Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category

Part 6: Packaging Analysis

Pack Material Growth Analysis

Pack Type Growth Analysis

Closure Type Growth Analysis

Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis

Part 7: Consumer graphics

Demographic Analysis

Part 8: Macroeconomic Analysis

GDP Growth and Inflation

Population Growth

Labor Market Trend

Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends

The UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2020

The UK Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets

