The UK skincare sector is led by the facial care category in both value and volume terms in 2020. The hand care category is forecast to register the fastest value growth during 2020-2025.
Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel in distribution of skincare products in the country. L'Oréal S.A., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Beiersdorf Ag are the leading companies in the UK skincare sector. Rigid plastics is the most commonly used pack material in the UK skincare sector.
The Country Profile report on the skincare sector in the UK provides insights on high growth markets to target, trends in the usage of packaging materials, types and closures category level distribution data and companies market shares.
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2015-2025
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for body care, depilatories, facial care, hand care, and make-up remover with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2020-2025
- Leading players: Market share of companies (in value terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2020
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries warehouse clubs, chemists/pharmacies, convenience stores, department stores, direct sellers, health beauty stores, hypermarkets supermarkets, parapharmacies/drugstores, "dollar stores", variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for glass, flexible packaging, rigid plastics, and rigid metal; pack type for: specialty container, tube, bottle, jar, tub, aerosol, bag/sachet, and other pack types, closure type for: flip/snap top, dispenser, screw top, cap, prize off and other closure types, primary outer types for: carton folding, blister pack, bag, sleeve, shrink wrap, and other primary outer types."
Report Scope:
- The per capita consumption and expenditure of skincare in the UK were higher than both the global and regional levels in 2020
- The per capita consumption of facial care products was higher than other skincare categories in 2020
- Hypermarkets supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in the UK skincare sector
- Brands are growing at a higher CAGR than private labels in the UK skincare sector
- Rigid plastics accounted for a share of 52.6% in the UK skincare sector, in 2020
- "Older consumers" represent the largest subset of the skincare sector in the UK
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Environment
- Value and Volume Share of the UK in the Global and Western Europe Markets
- Growth Analysis of the UK Compared to Other Leading Countries in the Western Europe Market
- PCC and PCE of the UK Compared to the Global and Western Europe Markets
Part 2: Sector Deep Dive
- The UK skincare Sector Snapshot
- Market Size Analysis
- Cross Category Comparison Value Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
- Cross Category Comparison Volume Growth Analysis and Category Winners and Losers
Part 3: Category Deep Dive
- Per Capita Consumption Analysis by Category
- Market Size Analysis Category: Body Care
- Market Size Analysis Category: Depilatories
- Market Size Analysis Category: Facial Care
- Market Size Analysis Category: Hand Care
- Market Size Analysis Category: Make up Remover
Part 4: Distribution Analysis
- Channel Share Analysis
Part 5: Competitive Environment
- Leading Companies Value and Volume Shares
- Leading Companies (Mass, Premium and Derma) Value Shares
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies
- Brand Share Analysis of Top Five Companies by Category
- Private Label Share Analysis by Category
- Growth of Private Labels Compared to Branded Products
- Degree of Consolidation/Fragmentation by Category
Part 6: Packaging Analysis
- Pack Material Growth Analysis
- Pack Type Growth Analysis
- Closure Type Growth Analysis
- Primary Outer Type Growth Analysis
Part 7: Consumer graphics
- Demographic Analysis
Part 8: Macroeconomic Analysis
- GDP Growth and Inflation
- Population Growth
- Labor Market Trend
- Economic Summary, Labor Market Trends, and Demographic Trends
- The UK Risk Index (GCRI) 2020
- The UK Risk Analysis Compared to Global and Western Europe Markets
