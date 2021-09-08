DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF
DEALING DATE: 07/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 256.4858
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 284912
CODE: BYBU
ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 121722 EQS News ID: 1231953 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
