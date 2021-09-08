DJ AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)
AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B (RS2U) AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Sep-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: AMUNDI ETF RUSSELL 2000 UCITS - B
DEALING DATE: 07/09/2021
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 325.8403
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 221979
CODE: RS2U
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681038839 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RS2U Sequence No.: 121701 EQS News ID: 1231932 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 08, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)