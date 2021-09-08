Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it has named Camille Luciani as Head of Customer Broker Engagement in France.

"We are so pleased to welcome Camille to lead our efforts to build long-lasting relationships with our customers and brokers across France, and bring our wide range of products, excellent underwriting, financial strength and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to the marketplace," said François-Xavier d'Huart, Country Manager, BHSI in France.

Camille comes to BHSI with nearly 25 years of experience spanning both the insurer and brokerage sides of the business. She was most recently Customer Distribution Manager, Corporate Solutions, at Swiss Re. She holds an International Business School master's degree from Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur, and a Master of Art in International Business Economics from Anglia University.

Camille is based in BHSI's office in Paris and can be reached at +33 (0)6 83 02 44 89 or Camille.Luciani@bhspecialty.com.

In Europe, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway European Insurance DAC (BHEI) and Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHEI is an Irish domiciled Designated Activity Company, Registration Number 636883 and Registered Office at 2nd Floor, 7 Grand Canal Street Lower, Dublin D02 KW81. BHEI is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSIC), a Nebraska USA domiciled corporation, which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, transactional liability, surety, marine, travel, programs, accident and health, medical stop loss, homeowners, and multinational insurance, and BHEI is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office at 8 Fenchurch Place, 4th Floor, London EC3M 4AJ, United Kingdom. BHSIC, BHIIL and BHEI are part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's. Based in Boston, BHSI has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Irvine, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, San Ramon, Seattle, Stevens Point, Adelaide, Auckland, Brisbane, Cologne, Dubai, Dublin, Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, London, Macau, Madrid, Manchester, Melbourne, Munich, Paris, Perth, Singapore, Sydney and Toronto.

