Frost & Sullivan: Increased Security Needs and Remote Work Spur Asia-Pacific Network Security Market Growth

With remote work becoming more popular, the secure remote access segment is expected to maintain its strong growth momentum, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) network security (NWS) market finds that the increasing acceptance of remote work and adoption of cloud, the remote workplace, collaboration, and security are driving growth. The emergency adoption of remote work due to the pandemic has led to investments in upgrading security control systems to protect remote employees. Additionally, the increased number of highly sophisticated cyber-attacks (organized or government-backed) on critical infrastructure and government organizations is driving organizations and businesses in the region to increase their investment in cybersecurity technologies to strengthen their threat detection and response capabilities. As a result, the buoyant market is estimated to hit $7.32 billion by 2025 from $5.12 billion in 2020, registering steady growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

For further information on this analysis, Asia-Pacific Network Security Growth Opportunities, please visit: http://frost.ly/6a5

"From a technology perspective, as demand for secure software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) and secure cloud edge services solutions soars, the network firewall segment will continue to be the leading force for the overall NWS market growth over the forecast period," saidVivien Pua, Information & Communication Technology Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Similarly, the secure remote access segment is expected to maintain its strong growth momentum, mainly fueled by the increasing need for high-performance, secure remote access that has been soaring due to work-from-home environments."

Pua added: "On a macro level, stringent regulatory compliance around data privacy and protection continues to be a key market driver, particularly for highly regulated industries, such as BFSI, government, telecommunications, and healthcare, and sectors that have critical infrastructure."

Organizations are increasing their investments in cybersecurity technologies, presenting lucrative growth prospects for NWS market participants, such as:

Surge in the replacement of threat prevention platforms in the short term : The need for high-performance, integrated, and automated threat management platforms will lead many large enterprises to refresh and replace systems.

: The need for high-performance, integrated, and automated threat management platforms will lead many large enterprises to refresh and replace systems. Short-term demand for secure remote access and zero-trust network access : Vendors need to review their channel partner strategy to drive better business outcomes and channel partner engagement.

: Vendors need to review their channel partner strategy to drive better business outcomes and channel partner engagement. Increasing demand for secure SD-WAN : Vendors should work closely with their regional channel partners to educate the market and offer support to help businesses achieve their goals.

: Vendors should work closely with their regional channel partners to educate the market and offer support to help businesses achieve their goals. Increasing need for critical infrastructure (CI) protection: Market participants should focus on security solutions to protect CI from cyberattacks. They may need to expand their product or service offerings to include industrial control system security/operational technology security solutions in their portfolios.

Asia-Pacific Network Security Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communication Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion

Asia-Pacific Network Security Growth Opportunities

PBAF

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: melissa.tan@frost.com

www.frost.com