CLEVR Launches Augmented Reality Field Service Management Solution

Product designed to reduce millions of kilograms in CO2 emissions, reduce up to 25% in costs and tackle staffing challenges by first-time right on-site jobs and remote assistance

AMERSFOORT, Netherlands, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CLEVR, the low-code and no-code Software-with-a-Service provider, today announced the appointment of Kay Lankheet as lead for the newly created business unit and the launch of CLEVR Field Services Manager (FSM). This new software solution is designed to dramatically cut costs, shrink the carbon footprint and tackle staffing challenges for companies that dispatch skilled technicians to customers' homes.

CLEVR's Field Service Manager is specifically built to meet the needs of companies that provide end-to-end services to homes, offices, and stores, a market expected to top $9 billion by 2026. The back-end application, portals and mobile app software covers the full field service process from installation, maintenance, and repair, including job intake, preparation, planning, route optimization, execution, payment and all the way to archiving. The solution will soon contain a Remote Augmented Reality Assistance option, which empowers smart-home installation companies to provide remote support via a two-way video call and augmented reality (AR), guiding customers through a process of fixing minor issues by identifying and pointing at objects in the real-world, in real-time. This feature is especially valuable today when companies are faced with dire shortages of skilled field workers.

"Field services is an area crying out for new, digitalized, efficient processes," said Kay Lankheet, Squad Lead for CLEVR's Field Service Manager business unit. "Our off-the-shelf solution is easy to use and offers a significantly shorter go-to-market time: just a couple of weeks. CLEVR Field Service Manager enables incumbents and start-ups alike to offer highly digitalized offerings leading to significant cost reductions amounting to millions, an improved customer experience and perhaps most importantly of all, reduced carbon footprint of installation companies by up to 25%."

CLEVR developed Remote Assistance in partnership with Econic, a leader in the e-home industry. Econic seeks to transform 1 million homes to self-powered dwellings called e-homes. Every e-home consists of many sustainable energy solutions, including solar panels, heat pumps, meters, and batteries. The task of delivering millions of installations in a scalable, reliable, high-quality manner that provides high customer satisfaction is extremely challenging. CLEVR Field Service Manager is empowering Econic to deliver on this promise.

"Econic expects that Remote Assistance will cut down on-site inspections of all new installations by 25%," said Vincent Damen, product manager for Econic. "By 2023, we will grow to 200,000 new installations annually. A single inspection costs $148.00 (125 euros), so with the projected number we estimate saving $7.1 million (6 million euros) annually as well. In addition, remote assistance will significantly reduce the need to drive to on-site locations by 1 million kilometers, which roughly translates to reducing CO2 emissions by 170,000 kilograms."

CLEVR plans to expand Field Service Manager's capabilities to adjacent market segments such as home security, home-appliance installation, waste management, energy and utilities, telecommunications, IT infrastructure installation and maintenance.

Learn more about CLEVR or connect with CLEVR on LinkedIn

About CLEVR