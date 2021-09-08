- (PLX AI) - Nokian Tyres announces its mid-term growth strategy to reach EUR 2 billion in net sales.
- • Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Segments operating profit and segments ROCE at the level of 20%
- • Nokian Tyres mid-term targets Dividend above 50% of net earnings
- • Our large investment phase is completed, and we are well positioned for organic growth and strong performance, CEO says
- • The global tire market is expected to grow by approximately 5% annually by 2024
- • Nokian Tyres' mid-term target is to exceed the market growth
