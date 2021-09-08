- (PLX AI) - Rheinmetall gets order for CWA400 coolant pumps.
- • Worth a figure in the two-digit million-euro range, the transaction marks the extension of an existing contract
- • Delivery of the pumps, which are earmarked for installation in luxury hybrid vehicles with 2.5-litre four-cylinder engines, is to be complete by 2024
- • The components were developed by Rheinmetall subsidiary Pierburg Pump Technology GmbH and will be produced at the company's plant in Hartha in Saxony
RHEINMETALL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de