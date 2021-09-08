- (PLX AI) - Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing says the European banking sector is overdue consolidation across national borders, in speech at Handelsblatt Banking Summit.
- • Says there will only be a few major global banks left
- • Says cannot be in our interests if all those global banks have their headquarters outside Europe
- • Says ESG is opportunity; banking according to strict environmental, social and governance criteria is the biggest growth topic for decades
- • Says the course must now be set for a consolidation of our industry, for competition-neutral regulation and for more sustainability in the financial sector
DEUTSCHE BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de