VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Dividend Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 8
Please be advised that the previous communicated dividend per share amounts for the TGET and TSWE are based on the pre-stocksplit outstanding share amounts.
|ISIN
|Fund Name
|Net Amount
|Gross Amount
|Currency
|Announcement Date
|Ex Date
|Record Date
|Payment Date
|NL0009272749
|VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF
|0.2635
|0.3100
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009272756
|VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF
|0.3230
|0.3800
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009272764
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1105
|0.1300
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009272772
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.2040
|0.2400
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009272780
|VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF
|0.1870
|0.2200
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009690221
|VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.0935
|0.1100
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0009690239
|VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF
|0.1615
|0.1900
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0010273801
|VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF
|0.0595
|0.0700
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0010408704
|VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.0850
|0.1000
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0010731816
|VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.2805
|0.3300
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0011376074
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF
|0.1360
|0.1600
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
|NL0011683594
|VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF
|0.2720
|0.3200
|EUR
|08/09/2021
|15/09/2021
|16/09/2021
|22/09/2021
