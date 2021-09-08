Anzeige
08.09.2021 | 11:58
VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Dividend Declaration

VanEck Vectors ETF's N.V. - Correction: Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 8

Please be advised that the previous communicated dividend per share amounts for the TGET and TSWE are based on the pre-stocksplit outstanding share amounts.

ISINFund NameNet AmountGross AmountCurrencyAnnouncement DateEx DateRecord DatePayment Date
NL0009272749VanEck Vectors AEX UCITS ETF0.26350.3100EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009272756VanEck Vectors AMX UCITS ETF0.32300.3800EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009272764VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Conservative Allocation UCITS ETF0.11050.1300EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009272772VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Balanced Allocation UCITS ETF0.20400.2400EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009272780VanEck Vectors Multi-Asset Growth Allocation UCITS ETF0.18700.2200EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009690221VanEck Vectors Global Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.09350.1100EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0009690239VanEck Vectors Global Real Estate UCITS ETF0.16150.1900EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0010273801VanEck Vectors iBoxx EUR Sovereign Capped AAA-AA 1-5 UCITS ETF0.05950.0700EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0010408704VanEck Vectors Sustainable World Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.08500.1000EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0010731816VanEck Vectors European Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.28050.3300EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0011376074VanEck Vectors Morningstar North America Equal Weight UCITS ETF0.13600.1600EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
NL0011683594VanEck Vectors Morningstar Developed Markets Dividend Leaders UCITS ETF0.27200.3200EUR08/09/202115/09/202116/09/202122/09/2021
