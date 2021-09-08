

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks retreated on Wednesday amid fears over the global recovery from the pandemic sparked by the COVID Delta variant.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 70 points, or 1 percent, to 7,079 after declining half a percent on Tuesday.



Biffa lost almost 3 percent. The waste management firm reported that its trading in the first half of the year has continued in line with the Board's revised expectations.



Avon Protection, a maker of life-critical respiratory and ballistic personal protection systems, climbed 2 percent on bagging a contract worth up to $87.6 million from the U.S. Army.



Airlines including EasyJet Plc and Ryanair Holdings jumped around 3 percent each after reports that the U.K.'s 'traffic light' travel system could be scrapped from next month.



Smiths Group rallied 2 percent. The industrial technology company announced that it has agreed the sale of medical devices supplier Smiths Medical to ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) on terms that are superior to the previously announced transaction entered into with TA Associates.



