Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its Microsoft Gold Partner Status in the Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency

The accolade of Gold Partner is awarded to only the top 1% of Microsoft partners and is a recognised mark of the highest standards of technology and business performance worldwide.

Microsoft's Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions competency demonstrates Options' technical capabilities in delivering cloud productivity and security solutions to a standard of excellence for customers deploying or migrating to Office 365.

This achievement marks the latest in Options' expansion to offer a fully cloud-agnostic platform, and is both the company's third Gold Partner announcement and eleventh Microsoft Partner status accomplishment to date, following their earlier attainment of Cloud Productivity Gold Partner and Cloud Platform Gold Partner Status.

Options' President and CEO, Danny Moore, said, "Options has been a leading Microsoft application partner and provider of Microsoft Cloud-based solutions to the financial front-office for over a decade.

Securing our position as the leading Gold Partner with Microsoft has been an integral part of our cloud strategy, enabling us to deliver a robust and resilient technology foundation for solution architecture, global deployment, and operational scalability. The combined service offering of Microsoft's Public Cloud and Options Cloud will ensure our clients continue to receive a best-in-class platform complete with investment bank-grade security."

Today's news comes as the latest in a series of strategic developments for Options, including their recognition as Managed Services Provider Partner of the Year in the Trend Micro Awards, partnership with Quercus Technology Group, attainment of VMware Cloud Verified Status, and a decade of SOC compliance.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com follow us on Twitter at @Options_ITand visit our LinkedIn page

About Abry Partners (www.abry.com

Abry is one of the most experienced and successful sector-focused private equity investment firms in North America. Since its founding in 1989, the firm has completed over $82 billion of leveraged transactions and other private equity or preferred equity placements. Currently, the firm manages over $5.0 billion of capital across their active funds.

