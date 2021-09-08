

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales declined in July after rising in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.



The retail sales value decreased 0.4 percent month-on-month in July, after a 0.7 percent rise in June. In May, sales fell 0.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales value rose a 6.7 percent in July, after a 7.9 percent growth in the previous month.



Food sales gained 4.4 percent monthly in July and non-food product sales grew 8.5 percent.



In volume terms, retail sales fell 0.7 percent on month in July, after a 0.6 percent grew in June. The annual growth rose to 8.8 percent from 8.3 percent a month ago.



