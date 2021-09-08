Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 08.09.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 672 internationalen Medien
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
08.09.21
13:24 Uhr
43,450 Euro
-0,430
-0,98 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,53043,59014:04
43,54043,56014:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2021 | 12:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Janbu Holthe)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 8 September 2021 at 1:30 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Janbu Holthe)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation. Shares have been acquired in accordance with terms and conditions of the long-term incentive scheme 2017:1.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Janbu Holthe, Ingrid
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20210908065847_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-06
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 366 Unit price: 43.9576 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 366 Volume weighted average price: 43.9576 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-09-07
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 367 Unit price: 43.8882 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 367 Volume weighted average price: 43.8882 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, all acquisitions reported above are 733 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.