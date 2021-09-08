Genius Sports to power SI Sportsbook with full suite of U.S. sports data, including official NBA, NASCAR and NFL sports data feeds, dynamic content and trading solutions

Sports Illustrated's parent company Authentic Brands Group and 888 Holdings partnered earlier this year to launch SI Sportsbook in the U.S., beginning with Colorado

This agreement expands Genius Sports and 888 Holding plc's existing global partnership

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) ("Genius Sports" or "the Company") the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has secured a major new partnership with 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) ("888"), one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies, to provide its market-leading official data and trading capabilities for SI Sportsbook.

Genius Sports will provide pre-game and in-play content across top tier U.S. sports properties including the NBA, NCAA, NASCAR and NFL. The Company provides sportsbooks with end-to-end value, harnessing official data to power the full user lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention.

The agreement makes SI Sportsbook, which has launched in Colorado, the latest U.S. sports betting brand to adopt Genius Sports' exclusive full suite of NASCAR's official data-powered in-race betting markets, launched in partnership with Genius Sports in 2020. SI Sportsbook will also offer NFL official sports data, which includes access to the league's real-time statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) and official sports betting data feed.

This new partnership builds on Genius Sports' long-term relationship with 888, which provides it with global sports data and trading solutions, including official data-driven content from the Company's exclusive sports partnerships with the English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer and Euroleague Basketball.

Yaniv Sherman, SVP Head of US at 888, said: "This is an important step in SI Sportsbook's launch. By extending our global partnership with Genius Sports, we are able to combine our proprietary technology with its exclusive real-time sports data to provide a first-class betting and gaming experience for sports fans. We look forward to introducing the SI Sportsbook to customers across Colorado in the coming weeks."

Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports, said: "We are delighted to expand our partnership with 888, a global leader in online betting that has joined forces with Sports Illustrated, one of the iconic sports brands. This new collaboration reinforces the integrity of our official data offerings and ability to give their sportsbook's customers a first-class betting experience. The launch of SI Sportsbook is a clear statement for the convergence of sports, betting and media in the U.S., and we're excited to play a pivotal role in its entry into the market."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

About 888 Holdings Plc:

888 Holdings plc (and together with its subsidiaries, "888" or the "Group") is one of the world's leading online betting and gaming companies. 888's mission is to develop state-of-the-art technology and products that provide fun, fair and safe digital gambling products to players globally. Safer gambling is a core focus for the Group and, at the beginning of 2020, 888 launched its 'Safer. Better. Together' safer gambling strategy and commitments.

888 has been at the forefront of the online gaming industry since its foundation in 1997, leveraging its proprietary technology to provide players and B2B partners an innovative and world-class online gaming experience.

In 2020, the company was proud to be recognised at the 2020 Gaming Intelligence awards as the winner in the Casino Operator of the Year category. In 2020, 888 also won two prestigious awards for its poker platform at the 2020 Poker Listings Operator Awards in the Most Improved Software and Best Beginner Software categories.

The Group is structured into two lines of business: B2C, under the 888 brands, and B2B, conducted through Dragonfish, which provides partners a leading platform through which to establish an online gaming presence and monetise their own brands in a safe and responsible manner.

888's consumer facing websites offer more than just online betting and gaming. They are entertainment destinations: places where people can enjoy a truly interactive experience and be part of an online community that shares common interests. 888's strong and trusted brands are all accessible through www.888.com.

Find out more about 888 at http://corporate.888.com/.

