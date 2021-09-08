Intelerad; Insignia Medical Systems: Leading UK Enterprise Imaging Provider, Insignia Medical Systems, Secures Investment from Intelerad

Joining forces with global imaging solutions provider equips renowned PACS leader with robust resources to further strengthen UK customer experience whilst supporting continuous innovation and best-in-class security

BASINGSTOKE, Hampshire, U.K and MONTREAL, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Insignia Medical Systems , a leading UK-based enterprise imaging provider, announced it has been acquired by Intelerad Medical Systems , a global leader in medical image management solutions. The deal signals an important step in expanding next-generation imaging solutions and resources to help modernise hospital trusts across the UK.

Insignia has provided high-quality imaging solutions that improve outcomes for patients in the UK for nearly two decades. With the backing of Intelerad, a global company with over 600 employees, Insignia will deepen its resources, further enhance its technology and expand its footprint, enabling the company to rapidly respond to the changing needs of the UK's healthcare sector.

Founded by healthcare technology veterans, Richard Dormer and Arron Edwards , Insignia has a 19-year pedigree of successfully providing leading medical imaging solutions. The company offers an unrivalled experience in creating innovative software for its customers, which range from small departments to large multi-site NHS Trusts spanning a number of UK counties. With over three billion images and growing, Insignia manages some of the largest and most complex picture archiving and communication systems (PACS) and vendor neutral archive systems (VNA) currently deployed in the UK. Driven by clients' needs to effectively share images and reports within a region, Insignia has created a unique, secure sharing service that gives the power directly to the clinicians to access images and reports, requiring little administration overhead and ensuring patient information is always available.

"Since our founding, our team has not only delivered innovative technology to our customers, but also a high level of expertise and customer care. Having been dedicated to the UK since day one, we pride ourselves on meeting the unique needs of hospitals and health systems based here. We ensure our customers receive direct, high-speed access to our UK-based support and engineering teams, as well as our leadership team. In other words, when you call us, you get someone who understands what you need, the system you're working on, and how to help you," said Richard Dormer, Managing Director, Insignia. "Joining forces with Intelerad equips us with even greater opportunities to offer best in class resources and technologies to our healthcare customers."

The UK healthcare system is facing an ageing and growing population, evolving healthcare needs including an increase in obesity and diabetes , and challenges around costs of healthcare. Many of these factors are leading to the UK experiencing a significant increase in demand for diagnostic imaging. Now more than ever, clinicians need a cross-enterprise imaging solution that enables them to keep up with the volume of imaging needed whilst simultaneously improving collaboration that aids in delivering higher quality care in less time, at a lower expense.

"Insignia has significant experience serving the UK and a deep understanding of the evolving needs of its healthcare institutions. With solutions such as InSight PACS, which is focused on the NHS and local private health care providers, Insignia is able to deliver vast benefits to hundreds of hospitals throughout the region," said Mike Lipps, CEO, Intelerad. "We are excited to work alongside Insignia as we collectively aim to further provide UK hospitals with the solutions they need to improve key clinical outcomes, while simultaneously offering unparalleled support and service."

About Insignia Medical Systems

Insignia Medical Systems is the pioneering UK based PACS and VNA provider offering technology-leading solutions for your entire organisation. With over 19 years' pedigree in Medical Imaging, the company has unrivalled experience in creating the software that will take Medical Imaging to the next generation. As a British company specialising only in medical applications, Insignia uniquely offers scalable solutions developed and delivered locally. To learn more, visit www.insigniamedical.co.uk/ and follow Insignia on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Intelerad

Founded in 1999, Intelerad offers one of healthcare's most comprehensive imaging and analytics platforms. Headquartered in Montreal, Intelerad has approximately 600 employees located in nine offices across six countries. The company empowers over 1,000 healthcare organizations around the world with the speed, scalability, and simplicity needed to increase business performance while, most importantly, improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's modern enterprise solutions have been acknowledged by a Best in KLAS recognition, ranking #1 for PACS Asia/Oceania in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Global Software (Non-US) report . To learn more, visit www.intelerad.com and follow Intelerad on LinkedIn and Twitter .

