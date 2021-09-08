Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Sacramento CA's College of Continuing Education invites API's Chairman/CEO to speak in a 2021 California Tire Recycling Workshop Series

API introduces KBI's newly developed Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied) following extensive testing provided by the Intertek Building & Construction (B&C), contracted by DK Enterprises through the CalRecycle (California) Feedstock Conversion Services Contract

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / On August 19, 2021 Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's (OTC PINK:AWSL) Chairman and CEO Kevin Bagnall was provided with a platform through The College of Continuing Education in California, to introduce its newly developed proprietary technology Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied).

API's Chairman presented its revolutionary new Flexi®-Twall solution, which is anticipated to change the way government bodies, developers and contractors resolve numerous problems.

A Certified Solution

The Flexi®-Twall has now been certified by Intertek Building & Construction (B&C), contracted by DK Enterprises through the CalRecycle (California) Feedstock Conversion Services Contract, to be the most advanced solution to:

Stabilize embankments

Replace retaining wall "Gabion Baskets"

Build sound barriers alongside rails and noisy highways

Reduce repairs to embankments that commonly cause mud slides

Provide lake side embankment support for golf courses, reservoirs, streams and rivers adjacent to developments

Stabilize slopes on interstates and provide environmentally beneficial retention walls for gardens and recreational areas

Shallow seawall and riverbank construction

To view the Presentation visit: https://apaicorp.com/images/up/file/KBI/Flexi%20Process%20KBI%20FLEXI-TWALL%208.18.21%20FINFIN.pdf

About Flexi®-Twall

The Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied) encapsulates KBI's' environmentally beneficial and proprietary technology that uses scrap car and truck tires to produce it's renowned Flexi®-Pave. By incorporating this proven technology into the manufacture of the Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied), KBI has produced a retaining wall that will provide superior support, while allowing the flow of up to 3000 gallons per sq ft of water through the Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied) crumb rubber. Thus, subsequently reducing strain and potential costly breakdown of retention walls.

Mr. Bagnall stated that; "Our Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied) is a major industrial improvement that will finally solve a multitude of problems for many governments, landscaping companies, developers and contractors. The testing performed was extensive and surpassed our greatest expectations. There are few breakthroughs in the construction and development markets, but the Flexi®-Twall (Patent Applied) is by far a giant step for so many end users and applications. We at KBI & API are confident this will become a welcome and recognized solution internationally."

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp…a vehicle for proven sustainable environmentally beneficial technologies. Divisions include:

Next Generation Tire Recycling (NGTR)

Through API's K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous paving. K.B. Industries, Inc's Flexi®-Pave has, over the past 19 years, combined sustainable technology and experience. This has solved many infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches in water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. KBI created this massively porous, but strong structural material, that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success, benefitting the environment economically. Notable locations include: Yellowstone National Park, Arlington National Cemetery, Seaside Park's Band Shell, City of Bridgeport, Connecticut and Red Butte Gardens, Utah.

Zero Emissions Waste 2 Energy (ZEW2E)

In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, and even raw sewage waste to produce pellets that can be used to generate electricity, make fertilizer and other sale-able, environmentally beneficial commodities using its Zero Emission Waste to Energy (ZEW2E) solution.

