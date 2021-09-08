Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2021) - Royal Wins Corporation. (CSE: SKLL) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Antics Gaming LLC ("Antics") of Las Vegas, Nevada. (See press release dated August 12, 2021)

This acquisition is a significant building block in the Royal Wins' global development strategy, marking its first direct foray into the United States. The addition of Antics and its popular Winning With Words game, further establishes the Company's ongoing working relationship with Samsung, Apple and Skillz Inc.

Antics is a Nevada limited liability company established in 2019. The Antics studio is an innovative software development gaming company which holds the sole license to develop and operate Winning With Words, a skill-based word game, currently offered on the Skillz platform.

Winning With Words offers a completely new challenge and set of skills for competitive players to master. A true challenge for the fast and "wordious", players have less than 30 seconds to arrange nine letters on to a grid to make as many three-word combinations as possible. It sounds simple, but with multipliers for rare letters and words that can pay twice (like pat and tap), players can earn huge scores. Winning with Words metrics outperform traditional casual games. In 2020, Winning With Words achieved an outstanding cash conversion rate of 10%. Paying users averaged 6 games per Daily Active User ("DAU") with average total Revenue per Paying DAU at 42 cents.

Under the terms of the agreement, Royal Wins will acquire current and future assets of games developed by Antics including the popular hyper casual game Winning with Words for cash consideration of US$75,786.98 and 298,048 common shares of the Company priced at C$0.21/share and totaling US$50,000.

About Royal Wins

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering skill game wagering and betting on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real money wagering skill games, to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space such that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes on their skill instead of only on chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems around skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash jackpots, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of player payout percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms via their skill gaming app, the Kash Karnival.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as "will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should," and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's unaudited financial results and projected growth.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

