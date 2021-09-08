

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has created a dedicated Digital & Betting business unit, comprising its iGaming and sports betting activities. Enrico Drago will be appointed as CEO, Digital & Betting, effective immediately.



Marco Sala, CEO of IGT, said: 'These businesses have become strategically important to IGT as they afford us the opportunity to leverage the global reach and strong customer relationships of our Global Gaming segment.'



Beginning with the third quarter, the company will report its results under three business segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming and Digital & Betting.



IGT has decided to hold Investor Day event virtually on November 16, 2021.



