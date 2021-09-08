OM HOLDINGS INTERNATIONAL, INC.: (OMHI) - OM Holdings International, Inc. Announces 200 Contactless Debit Cards Issued to the Jamaican Union of Travelers Association, Montego Bay Chapter

DoGetGo App Launch Event Expected to Be Scheduled within the Next 30 Days

Debit Cards are Expected to be Issued to 200 JUTA Members at Launch Event Allowing Service to Immediately Begin in Montego Bay

Remaining 11,800 JUTA Members are Expected to be Added Progressively After Launch Event

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / OM Holdings International Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), an owner and operator of OneMart super merchandising stores and Builders Depot in the Caribbean, and the parent of its wholly owned subsidiary, Rydeum Caribbean, Inc., of British Virgin Islands, today announced it has issued 200 contactless debit cards to the Jamaican Union of Travelers Association (JUTA), Montego Bay Chapter. Previously, on July 13, 2021, OMHI announced its first business to business (B2B), Local On-Demand Technology (LODE-TECH) contract with JUTA, the largest taxicab company in Jamaica.

The control center consisting of two computers, six 32" monitors, and one 65" LED TV, which is required for JUTA to manage the DoGetGo platform have been installed in the JUTA Montego Bay office and configured and tested in preparation for launch:

Rydeum has issued the first 200 driver debit cards, which allow drivers to receive contactless payments shortly after rides are complete.

Cards have been issued through a relationship which Rydeum has previously established with MasterCard & Intercash.

Debit cards give drivers an option to withdraw cash from ATMs or to use at any vendor that accepts MasterCard.

The DoGetGo launch event is expected to be scheduled within the next 30 days amid strict COVID-19 protocols, in conjunction with the Planning Committee of Jamaica, the Jamaican government and relevant private sector parties - JUTA plans to issue cards to members at this event.

Following the launch event, up to 200 JUTA Montego Bay members will be available to service riders on the DoGetGo app in Montego Bay, with additional drivers added progressively.

"Our 10 members who were able to preview the driver's app and the control center were fascinated, excited, and even gave it a thumbs up, as they know the world is going in this direction and don't want to be left behind," said Simon Lawrence, President of JUTA. "The biggest problem now is COVID-19, but it is forcing the entire country to get digital, and this makes the DoGetGo app a true game-changer, nonetheless we must work with the planning committee and the government to ensure that we can introduce this to the wider membership in a safe way amid government imposed COVID-19 gathering restrictions," said Simon Lawrence, President of JUTA.

"I am very pleased to report the implementation of the DoGetGo app with JUTA Montego Bay continues to be a resounding success," said Mark Vanterpool, President and CEO of OMHI. "Once we gain greater traction in Jamaica, we will use our success here as a model for the rollout of DoGetGo across the Caribbean. On the British Virgin Islands, the combination of DoGetGo with our two OneMart superstores, our Builders Depot store and our convenience stores gives BVI residents and visitors the widest array of goods and services at the best prices with the only true contactless delivery in the country. We expect the expansion of DoGetGo in tandem with the construction and operation of new stores beyond BVI."

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OMHI), the holding company of OneMart, founded in 1986 in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) by Mark Vanterpool, operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OMHI will also provide lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean. OMHI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum (DoGetGo), founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, has partnered with Jamacia's largest taxicab union to provide a contactless service model to Jamaican tourists and residents. For more information, please visit https://omholdingsinc.com/.

