GABY Inc.: GABY Owned Mankind Dispensary Joins Inc. Magazine's 2021 List of America's Top 5,000 Growing Companies

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTC PINK:GABLF), a California consolidator of cannabis dispensaries and the parent company of San Diego's Mankind Dispensary ("Mankind"), proudly announces the inclusion of Mankind in the Inc. Magazine's top 5,000 list of fastest growing companies in the United States.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Ranked at number 2,039 on the list, Mankind is recognized by Inc. Magazine for its three-year growth rate of 217%. This prestigious recognition is fueled by a combination of Mankind's customers and their brand loyalty, a curated customer experience unique to Mankind, and a highly experienced and successful management team with deep knowledge of both cannabis and retail operations.

Margot Micallef, Founder, and CEO of GABY Inc. commented "The honor of being included in this year's list further supports GABY's decision to acquire Mankind and make it the anchor to our retail expansion across California. It proves that our operational procedures and retail experience are valued assets as we continue to consolidate dispensaries in California. Thanks to a stellar team, we continue to see strong sales in 2021, even in the uncertain market created by the pandemic."

As customer retention remains a strength of Mankind, with 88% of purchases made by repeat buyers, Mankind continues to push into new acquisition channels, and provide diverse and exciting cannabis offerings in-store to help further cement its reputation as one of Southern California's premier cannabis destinations.

About GABY Inc.

GABY Inc. is a California-focused retail consolidator and the owner of Mankind Dispensary, one of the oldest licensed dispensaries in California. Mankind is a well-known, and highly respected dispensary with deep roots in the California cannabis community operating in San Diego, California. GABY curates and sells a diverse portfolio of products, including its own proprietary brands, Lulu's and Kind Republic, through Mankind, manufactures Kind Republic, and distributes all its proprietary brands through its wholly owned subsidiary, Wild West Industries. A pioneer in the industry with a multi-vertical retail foundation, and a strong management team with experience in retail, consolidation, and cannabis, GABY is poised to grow its retail operations both organically and through acquisition.

GABY's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTC under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visitGABYInc.com

Media Contact:

Senior Communications Manager

Charlie Rohlfs

(631)579-0858

charlie@gabyinc.com

General

Margot Micallef, Founder & CEO

or Investor Relations at IR@GABYinc.com or 800-674-2239.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Information

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's future operational, expansion and acquisition plans and anticipated growth of the Company during the remainder of 2021. Although GABY believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because GABY can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include: the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with the cannabis industry in general; failure to benefit from partnerships or successfully integrate acquisitions; actions and initiatives of federal, state and provincial governments and changes to government policies and the execution and impact of these actions, initiatives and policies; the size of the medical-use and adult-use cannabis market; competition from other industry participants; adverse U.S., Canadian and global economic conditions; failure to comply with certain regulations; and departure of key management personnel or inability to attract and retain talent. GABY undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Each of Mankind and Wild West Industries, are subsidiaries of GABY and hold a cannabis license in the State of California. Readers are cautioned that unlike in Canada which has Federal 032320-F legislation uniformly governing the cultivation, distribution, sale and possession of medical cannabis under the Cannabis Act (Federal), in the United States ("U.S."), cannabis is largely regulated at the State level. Cannabis is legal in the State of California; however, cannabis remains illegal under U.S. federal laws. Notwithstanding the permissive regulatory environment of cannabis at the State level, cannabis continues to be categorized as a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act in the U.S. and as such, cannabis-related practices or activities, including without limitation, the manufacture, importation, possession, use or distribution of cannabis are illegal under U.S. federal law. To the knowledge of the Company, the businesses operated by each of GABY's subsidiaries are conducted in a manner consistent with the State law of California, as applicable, and are in compliance with regulatory and licensing requirements applicable in the State of California, respectively. However, readers should be aware that strict compliance with State laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve GABY, or its subsidiary of liability under U.S. federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding in the U.S. which could be brought against any of GABY, or its subsidiary. Any such proceedings brought against GABY, or its subsidiary may materially adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance generally in the U.S. market specifically.

SOURCE: GABY Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/663141/GABY-Owned-Mankind-Dispensary-Joins-Inc-Magazines-2021-List-of-Americas-Top-5000-Growing-Companies