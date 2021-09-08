The mounting structure relies on a 5.8m long support rail that does not lie on the roof but is connected directly to a purlin placed below with self-drilling support screws.From pv magazine Germany Austrian mounting system provider Aerocompact has unveiled a new mounting system based on a 5.8m long support rail that does not lie on the roof but is connected directly to a purlin placed below with self-drilling support screws. In this way, the manufacturer said, the panels are neither stressed nor damaged, as all compressive and tensile forces from wind or snow are directed into the roof substructure. ...

