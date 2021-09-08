

MILWAUKEE (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls (JCI) said it is positioned to achieve top-tier financial results over the next three years, with above market revenue growth, significant margin expansion and double-digit adjusted earnings per share through fiscal 2024. The company reaffirmed its fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2021 guidance.



Through fiscal 2024, the company targets: 6% to 7% revenue CAGR; 250 to 300 basis points of segment EBITA margin expansion; and 18% to 21% EPS CAGR.



For the fourth-quarter, the company continues to expect: adjusted EPS before special items of $0.86 to $0.88; and organic revenue growth up mid-single digits year-over-year.



For the full year 2021, the company continues to project: adjusted EPS before special items of $2.64 to $2.66, and organic revenue growth up mid-single digits.



