Leading investment grade fixed income firm brings deep history of ESG integration to new market in partnership with Harrington Cooper

Breckinridge Capital Advisors, Inc. ("Breckinridge" or the "Firm"), an independently owned asset management firm specializing in investment grade fixed income investing, today announced plans to expand its distribution to institutional investors in Europe. Headquartered in Boston, Breckinridge will partner with Harrington Cooper, a cross-border distribution provider for asset managers since 2006.

Breckinridge has nearly 30 years of experience developing and executing customized investment grade fixed income strategies for financial advisors, consultants, family offices, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. The Firm has also established itself as an industry leader in responsible investing and was among the first asset managers to begin integrating environmental, social and governance ("ESG") metrics with traditional investment execution.

For more than a decade, Breckinridge has leveraged proprietary security analysis frameworks, integrating ESG metrics with traditional fundamental financial measures, intended to provide a better understanding of corporate and municipal bond issuers. The ESG frameworks have played a significant role in enabling the Firm to make more informed investment decisions as it seeks to provide investors with reliable income, consistent returns and capital preservation that they expect from investment grade fixed income strategies. Through this new expansion, European investors will now have access to Breckinridge's full-suite of investment capabilities, including ESG integration across sector-focused, multi-sector and sustainable bond strategies in customized separate accounts.

"We were among the early practitioners of ESG in the US, particularly in fixed income markets," said Peter Coffin, President, Breckinridge. "While some of the largest asset managers in the world today are helping to advance ESG insights, a decade ago and as ESG was just developing, ESG integration was being pursued by a more limited set of investors. At the time, our independent status proved to be an advantage to our efforts. This sentiment rings true today, and we look forward to working with investors in Europe who are eager to have access to our disciplined approach to ESG."

Over the last 15 years, Harrington Cooper has raised over $6 billion of assets across more than 20 highly differentiated investment strategies. Their team boasts strong, long-held relationships with some of the most significant wholesale and institutional investors located across the UK and Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe and Japan. Breckinridge will be Harrington Cooper's only distribution partner that specializes in investment grade fixed income and ESG integration.

"Breckinridge is exceptionally unique in its offering," said Harry Dickinson, Managing Partner of Harrington Cooper. "We've seen a gap in adoption of ESG among fixed income managers in Europe, and Breckinridge is very well-positioned to serve clients in an effective and authentic manner considering their deep experience in ESG."

"We're thrilled to partner with Harrington Cooper in our expansion into the European market," said Ognjen Sosa, Chief Investment Officer, Breckinridge. "We are seeing significant interest from institutional investors in Europe for sustainable investment grade fixed income solutions that incorporate ESG factors. Further, we believe we are well-positioned to address the regulatory requirements specific to Europe in addition to growing concerns around net zero. Our ability to customize portfolios for clients helps to address their needs."

Breckinridge brings to Europe impressive industry accolades. In 2021, Breckinridge was recognized by the ESG Investing Awards as a top company in its category Best ESG Investment Fund: Fixed Income.1 The awards identify and reward the best companies involved in all areas of ESG investing across the globe, celebrating the best in research, ratings, funds and products. The Firm was also awarded US Active Fixed Income Strategy of the Year for its Intermediate Sustainable Government Credit Strategy in 2020 for Pension Bridge's Institutional Asset Management Awards.2 In 2020, Breckinridge also won Impact Asset Manager of the Year by Envestnet and Investment Advisor Magazine.3

About Breckinridge Capital Advisors

Breckinridge Capital Advisors is a Boston-based asset management firm specializing in investment-grade fixed income portfolios. With $46 billion in assets under management, as of June 30, 2021, Breckinridge serves a wide variety of clients ranging from private clients to institutions. Working through a network of investment consultants and advisors, Breckinridge offers sector-focused, multi-sector and sustainable bond strategies in customized separate accounts. For more information, please visit https://www.breckinridge.com/.

About Harrington Cooper

Harrington Cooper works with world class asset managers, bringing them to the attention of investors in different parts of the world including the UK, continental Europe, the Nordic region and Asia. Harrington Cooper has long-standing relationships with discretionary investment managers, private banks, family offices, multi-managers, insurance companies and pension funds. Established in 2006, the firm sets great store in thoroughly researching investment opportunities that satisfy the demands of professional investors.

Harrington Cooper LLP is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Japan Financial Services Agency; Kanto Local Finance Bureau; and Central Bank of Ireland. For more information, please visit www.harringtoncooper.com.

Disclaimer

This material provides general and/or educational information and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer of Breckinridge services or products or as legal, tax or investment advice. The content is current as of the time of writing or as designated within the material. All information, including the opinions and views of Breckinridge, is subject to change without notice.

Some information has been taken directly from unaffiliated third-party sources. Breckinridge believes such information is reliable but does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.

While Breckinridge believes the assessment of ESG criteria can improve overall credit risk analysis, there is no guarantee that integrating ESG analysis will improve risk-adjusted returns or lower portfolio volatility over any specific time period. In addition, sustainable investing may underperform the broader market or other strategies that do not utilize sustainable investing criteria. All investments are subject to risks, including the loss of principal.

1 To learn more about the awards and how managers are evaluated, go to: www.esginvesting.co.uk/awards

2 To learn more about the awards and how managers are evaluated, go to: https://iamanagementawards.awardstage.com/#!/judging-methodology--criteria

3 To learn more about the awards and how managers are evaluated, go to: www.thinkadvisor.com/2020/06/24/impact-assetmanager-of-the-year-breckinridge-capital/

