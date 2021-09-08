VidMob Names Three Industry Trailblazers To Board of Directors

Wanda Young, Pinkie Mayfield, Antonio Lucio To Bring Marketing and Financial Leadership Expertise to VidMob Board

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2021, the leading platform for Intelligent Creative, is announcing the addition of three industry luminaries to their Board of Directors: Former Facebook, HP and Visa CMO Antonio Lucio, Graham Holdings Chief Communications Officer Pinkie Mayfield and Ford Pro Global CMO and former Samsung CMO Wanda Young. The new board members are joining at an important growth phase for VidMob, and at a time when the industry is looking toward data-informed creative as the next frontier in high performing marketing. In February, VidMob completed their Series C financing to accelerate global expansion.



"It's incredibly exciting and validating to VidMob's vision that Antonio, Wanda and Pinkie are joining our board. Their collective expertise and industry influence will be instrumental to VidMob as we scale into a global enterprise that serves world leading brands and agencies with Intelligent Creative," said Alex Collmer, Founder and CEO at VidMob. "We set out to build an operating system to evolve creativity for the better, and I can't think of three people more well-suited to help ensure we live up to our mission."

About the new board members:

Wanda Young is a digital transformation expert and innovative brand marketer who currently serves at the global CMO of Ford Pro. Previously, she was CMO at Samsung Electronics Americas where she led the restructuring of their ad-tech, brand strategy, CRM, data, performance, analytics and strategy. Prior to this role, Wanda held the role of SVP, Client Solutions at the Walt Disney Company and CMO/SVP Marketing and Consumer Engagement at ESPN where she led the launch of ESPN+, Disney's first DTC sports streaming service. Earlier in Wanda's career, she held leadership roles at Walmart, Alltel and Acxiom.





is a digital transformation expert and innovative brand marketer who currently serves at the global CMO of Ford Pro. Previously, she was CMO at Samsung Electronics Americas where she led the restructuring of their ad-tech, brand strategy, CRM, data, performance, analytics and strategy. Prior to this role, Wanda held the role of SVP, Client Solutions at the Walt Disney Company and CMO/SVP Marketing and Consumer Engagement at ESPN where she led the launch of ESPN+, Disney's first DTC sports streaming service. Earlier in Wanda's career, she held leadership roles at Walmart, Alltel and Acxiom. Pinkie Dent Mayfield is the Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Graham Holdings Company (formerly The Washington Post Company) where she leads corporate affairs, public relations, communications and strategic initiatives. She previously served as the Vice President of Corporate Solutions. Mayfield has a strong commitment to community service focused on the advancement of women and children through education, serving as treasurer of the board of the District of Columbia College Access Program (DC-CAP) and recently chairing the board of the Washington Area Women's Foundation.





is the Chief Communications Officer and Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Graham Holdings Company (formerly The Washington Post Company) where she leads corporate affairs, public relations, communications and strategic initiatives. She previously served as the Vice President of Corporate Solutions. Mayfield has a strong commitment to community service focused on the advancement of women and children through education, serving as treasurer of the board of the District of Columbia College Access Program (DC-CAP) and recently chairing the board of the Washington Area Women's Foundation. Antonio Lucio is an experienced global CMO and marketing industry leader who has worked with some of the most recognized companies and iconic brands, across multiple categories. He has held Global CMO roles for Facebook, HP Inc, and Visa as well as Chief Innovation and Portfolio Transformation Officer for PepsiCo Inc. Currently, Antonio is an Executive Fellow at the Yale School of Management developing an executive education program in partnership with the Aspen Institute. Antonio is widely known for his inclusive leadership philosophy of driving meaningful results by driving diversity inclusion and equity.



"CMOs are investing in technology to improve their teams' ability to work more efficiently and collaboratively with greater visibility to results. VidMob has the perfect solution with a platform that enables marketers to understand how creative impacts business outcomes and optimize underperforming content. I'm excited to collaborate with the team to shape the product offering to meet the evolving needs of global marketing organizations," said Wanda Young.

"VidMob is pioneering a new category by bringing data into the creative process. Marketers face mounting pressure to deliver more ROI with fewer resources which calls for innovation and agility. The platform VidMob built empowers brands to work faster and smarter and realize more value from creative activities. I am excited to help Alex and the team explore opportunities for continued growth," said Pinkie Mayfield.

"VidMob has made a name for itself as a company that loves to solve hard problems. Of all marketing levers, creative has the greatest impact on ROI but historically it's been impossible to measure and optimize. That's the problem VidMob tackled and it's incredible to see the market reception. VidMob's technology is one of a kind and I am thrilled to help the team scale the rollout of the world's first operating system for Intelligent Creative," said Antonio Lucio.

About VidMob

VidMob is the world's leading platform for Intelligent Creative that provides an end-to-end solution to help brands improve their marketing results by unifying creative and data. VidMob is the only company in the world to receive a certified creative marketing partner badge from every major social and digital platform. A portion of every dollar VidMob receives is used to fund pro bono creative services for non-profits through its 501and VidMob Gives at vidmob.gives .

Media Contact?

press@vidmob.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5c93fac-cce1-4328-8238-a9d7e5001979

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2447218b-76d4-4497-83e9-1e3f30a0a9bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e440232d-45fb-4803-96d8-34256610f2dd