Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc.: Viewpoint Molecular Targeting to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

CORALVILLE, IA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Viewpoint Molecular Targeting, Inc. ("Viewpoint" or the "Company"), a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision lead-212-based α-particle oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents, today announced that Frances L. Johnson MD, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Viewpoint, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 13-15, 2021.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in virtual one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered to attend the conference. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing on-demand beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, at 7:00 AM ET for those registered for the event and will be accessible on the Company's website (viewpointmt.com). The webcast replay will be archived for 90 days following the event.

About Viewpoint

Viewpoint Molecular Targeting is a radiopharmaceutical company developing precision oncology therapeutics and complementary diagnostic imaging agents. The Company's proprietary technology utilizes lead-212 to deliver powerful alpha radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. Viewpoint is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-??-NET) programs are entering Phase 1 imaging studies, to be followed by Phase 1/2a therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at two leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary lead-212 generator to secure isotope supply for clinical trial and commercial operations. For more information, please visit the Company's website viewpointmt.com.

