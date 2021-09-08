Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Receives Purchase Order from Distributor in Middle East

Purchase order for UR7 rugged smartphones and CP250 all-in-one tablet-style communication devices to be used by taxis and transit service providers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2021 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announces it has received a $400,000 purchase order from a large-scale distributor in the Middle East. The purchase order is for the Company's UR7 rugged smartphone and CP250 all-in-one tablet-style fleet communications devices. These devices are targeted mainly at taxis and delivery companies looking to replace their traditional land mobile radios with Push-to-Talk over Cellular solutions.

"We continue to see increased traction in our international markets, with industry verticals like taxi and delivery companies finding value in moving from antiquated radio solutions to our next-generation Push-to-Talk over Cellular devices," said Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata. "Both our commercial vehicle and handheld devices are very well suited for this emerging market and geography."

The UR7 device is the first 4G/LTE rugged smartphone in a clamshell form factor, offers crystal clear cellular call quality via dual speakers, is based on an Android operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, is IP67 rated, and features dedicated PTT and SOS buttons.

The CP250 is a 4G/LTE, all-in-one tablet-style fleet communications device that offers cellular voice calls capability, PoC, navigation, data applications, and a built-in camera with DVR functionality. It also features a five-inch LED display, is installed in-vehicle, ensuring it is always powered by the vehicle's battery, and operates on an Android operating system. The device was designed to be installed on the dash or mounted on a windshield, specifically for lighter commercial vehicles like taxis, vans, and delivery trucks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a Business-to-Business (B2B) global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged smartphones enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to improve communication, increase situational awareness, and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify its cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak, and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its warrants under "SYTAW".

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws.

