

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hutchmed (China) Limited (HCM) and AstraZeneca Plc. (AZN, AZN.L) said that they have initiated SANOVO, a China Phase III study of Orpathys (savolitinib), an oral, potent, and highly selective MET tyrosine kinase inhibitor or 'TKI', in combination with AstraZeneca's third-generation, irreversible epidermal growth factor receptor or 'EGFR' TKI, TAGRISSO (osimertinib) as a first-line treatment in certain non-small cell lung cancer or 'NSCLC' patients whose tumors harbor EGFR mutation and overexpress MET. The first patient was dosed on Tuesday.



The primary endpoint of the study is median progression free survival as assessed by investigators. Other endpoints include median PFS assessed by an independent review committee, median overall survival, objective response rate, duration of response, disease control rate, time to response, and safety.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUTCHMED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de