Mittwoch, 08.09.2021
Das goldene Leuchtfeuer brennt! Transformation vom Geldgrab zum Dividendenzahler?
Kitron ASA: Kitron: Changes to management team

(2021-09-08) Kristoffer Asklöv has joined Kitron as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Asklöv has more than 20 years of experience from electronics production, with companies such as Partnertech and Toyota. Most recently he was Vice President, Business Development & Central European sales at the Finnish EMS company Scanfil.

"I really look forward to getting to know Kitron even better. I've obviously followed the company from the outside, and I'm impressed by the growth and development. This is a good time for the EMS industry in general, but I do believe that Kitron as an individual company has also positioned itself very well, fast on its feet and close to the customers," Mr. Asklöv said.

Kitron President and CEO Peter Nilsson has previously worked with Mr. Asklöv at Partnertech, and he is looking forward to joining forces again:

"Kristoffer will be an excellent addition to the Kitron management team. He has a broad understanding of our industry, both the technical and the commercial side, and I know he will bring a wealth of knowledge, enthusiasm and drive to Kitron," said Mr. Nilsson.

Mr. Asklöv will take over the responsibilities until now held by Israel Losada Salvador, who has resigned to join solar energy company Norsun as CEO. He will stay on in a transition role until the end of September.

"I would like to thank Israel for a tremendous job since joining Kitron eight years ago. He has played a key role in transitioning the company to where it is today, a well-run and profitable company with exciting growth opportunities, not least associated with the megatrend of electrification. We wish him the best of luck as he continues to explore this area in his new role," said Mr. Nilsson

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The company is located in Norway, Sweden, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, China and the United States. Kitron had revenues of about NOK 4.0 billion in 2020 and has about 1 800 employees. www.kitron.com


