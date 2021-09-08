

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The daily COVID cases in the United States reached its highest point of the year on Tuesday.



With 261683 new cases of coronavirus infections reporting, the national total has increased to 40,282,910, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



This is in contradiction to new cases falling below the 1,00,000 mark for three consecutive days.



1513 additional casualties took the national COVID death toll to 650,691.



The weekly average of coronavirus deaths has increased to 1499, marking 34 percent fall in a fortnight, according to data compiled by New York Times.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 56,082 - and most COVID-related deaths - 649.



A total of 101,232 people are currently hospitalized due to coronavirus infection in the country, while 31,522,263 people have so far recovered.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 176,659,496 people, or 53.2 percent of the total population, have been fully vaccinated in the United States. This includes 82.1 percent of people above 65.



207,589,611 people, or 62.5 percent of the population, have received at least one dose.



A total of 375,995,378 vaccine doses have been administered so far nationally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de