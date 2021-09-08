

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Wednesday the enrollment of the first participants in a Phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a combination vaccine using Novavax' seasonal influenza and COVID-19 vaccines.



The clinical trial combines Novavax' recombinant protein-based NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu vaccine candidates and patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant in a single formulation (COVID-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine). Both NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu have previously demonstrated strong results as standalone vaccines in Phase 3 clinical trials.



This study is the first-of-its-kind to evaluate the vaccine's potential to induce a robust immune response, augmented by our Matrix-M adjuvant, against two life-threatening diseases simultaneously,



The company said the combination of these two vaccines, which have individually delivered outstanding results with favorable safety and tolerability profiles, may lead to greater efficiencies for the healthcare system and achieve high levels of protection against COVID-19 and influenza with a single regime.



The trial will evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune response to NanoFlu formulated together with NVX-CoV2373 and Matrix-M adjuvant in 640 healthy adults 50 to 70 years of age. All participants will be randomly assigned to cohorts to evaluate multiple formulations and will be dosed on Day 0 and again at Day 56. The trial will be conducted in Australia at up to 12 study sites, with results expected during the first half of 2022.



