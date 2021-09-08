Ossia's Cota Real Wireless Power System Receives European and UK Regulatory Approval Without Any Distance Limitations

Ossia's Cota technology has successfully met the standards required to use the CE and UKCA marks on Cota-enabled products that send and receive power wirelessly without any distance limitation

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ossia Inc., the company behind Cota Real Wireless Power - the patented technology that delivers power over-the-air, at a distance, and without the need for line-of-sight - today announced that it has successfully passed both EU and UK regulatory assessments. This is the first RF based non-line-of-sight, wireless power technology at-a-distance product to receive EU/UK Type Examination Certificates and that can bear both the CE and UKCA marks.

The Type of Examination Certificates received from an EU Notified Body and UKCA Conformity Assessment Body confirm the Cota system's compliance with the radio, emissions, immunity, and RF safety standards applicable under the EU Radio Equipment Directive and the UK Radio Equipment Regulation. Along with compliance with the European restrictions on hazardous substances in electrical equipment (RoHS) and product safety requirements, the Cota system complies with the UK and European Union essential requirements and can be licensed and sold with the CE marking in Europe and the UKCA mark in the UK. Previously, the Cota system was only authorized for sale in the US.

This certification, which does not have a distance limitation for delivery of wireless power over-the-air, comes on the heels of two recent US FCC certifications of Cota wireless power technology, and enables the company to service its clients globally. The lack of distance limitation is a significant advantage; a single Cota transmitter has been tested to safely and effectively deliver power over air without any distance limitation.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring our ground-breaking wireless power technology to more countries and regions in the world. These milestone achievements pave the way for multiple global approvals of Cota Real Wireless Power at-a-distance. While other wireless power technologies require line-of-sight and offer insignificant power that requires the system to switch off in environments with humans, Cota can effectively power devices in the consumer, commercial and industrial spaces," said Doug Stovall, Ossia's CEO. "Even if the device is on the move or is not in line-of-sight of the transmitter, power can be efficiently and continuously delivered with Cota. This certification paves the way for a whole new level of innovation and product development across a wide range of industries globally," continued Stovall.

Cota Real Wireless Power is currently being deployed in multiple customer applications, including as an asset tracker for the logistics and transportation industry in the US. Ossia has more than 158 issued and allowed patents globally and 213 active utility patent assets for its wireless power transfer system. The EU and UK certification is the latest official recognition of achievement for the company and its technology.

"This certification is a critical step to empowering existing and emerging EU- and UK-based technologies to become free of wires and batteries, which can improve environmental footprints by decreasing reliance on disposable batteries, decreasing costs, and enabling a whole new world of smart products. We are committed to bringing the full range of wireless power at a distance technology to more countries and global brands," said Stovall.

Global wireless power devices based on this EU and UK certification will be available through Ossia's commercial partners.

About Ossia

Ossia Inc. is leading the world on what is possible with wireless power. Ossia's flagship Cota technology redefines wireless power by safely delivering remote, targeted energy to devices at a distance. Ossia's Cota technology is a patented smart antenna technology that automatically keeps multiple devices charged without any user intervention and enables an efficient and truly wire-free, powered-up world that is always on and always connected. Ossia is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Visit our website at www.ossia.com .

